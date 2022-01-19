POCATELLO — A 23-year-old local man was recently sentenced to serve at least the next 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a 3-year-old boy in 2012.
Nathaniel Layne Labbee, of Chubbuck, received a unified 17-year prison sentence from 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola during a sentencing hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Jan. 13, according to court records. Labbee was ordered to serve at least 10 of the 17 years incarcerated before being eligible for parole.
Labbee was charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 in August 2018 following a Chubbuck Police Department investigation, court records show.
Labbee was accused of sexually abusing a 3-year-old boy in 2012 and a 1-year-old girl in 2014 after the children disclosed the abuse to their parents and the information was forwarded to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Child and Family Services, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Both of the young victims participated in forensic interviews in 2018 at a local child advocacy center, during which they disclosed Labbee sexually abused them while their parents were not at home, police said.
Detectives interviewed Labbee, who admitted to sexually abusing the 3-year-old boy but denied abusing the 1-year-old girl, police said.
Bannock County Prosecutors dismissed the second count of lewd conduct against Labbee in September 2021.
Though the children alleged Labbee sexually abused them when he was age 14 and 16 at the time, Labbee was over age 18 when the charges were filed against him. He was charged with both counts of lewd conduct as an adult.
In addition to the unified 17-year prison term, Labbee was sentenced to pay about $4,200 in fines, fees and court costs.
Labbee was not initially arrested following the police investigation but was instead provided a summons to appear in court. Following the sentencing hearing, Labbee was remanded into the custody of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
Labbee is currently incarcerated at the Cassia County Jail in Burley while awaiting transfer to an Idaho Department of Correction Facility.