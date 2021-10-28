POCATELLO — A 26-year-old local man is facing up to life in prison after police say he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl.
Cody John Seward of Pocatello has been charged with one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16, which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000, according to court records.
Seward was arrested by Pocatello police at his home around 6 p.m. Wednesday and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. He was criminally charged on Thursday, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
Pocatello police began investigating Seward on Oct. 7 when a case was forwarded to them from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Child Protective Services.
The 5-year-old victim on Oct. 11 participated in a forensic interview with a local child advocacy center while a police detective observed from another room, police said.
During the interview, the child said that Seward would blindfold her and brush her teeth with a “special toothbrush” while her siblings were locked in their bedrooms, police said.
The interviewer asked the girl to describe the toothbrush and the girl provided information that led police to believe Seward was sexually abusing her, authorities said.
The girl said the abuse occurred at Seward’s Pocatello home, police said.
Police on Oct. 13 executed a search warrant at Seward’s home and seized several electronic devices that will be sent to the Idaho State Police forensic lab for analysis, police said.
Seward appeared in front of Judge Paul Laggis on Thursday at the Bannock County Courthouse, during which prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond, court records say, though it remains unclear if the judge accepted the request. As of Thursday afternoon Seward remained incarcerated at Bannock County Jail.
Seward is due back in court on Nov. 9 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
