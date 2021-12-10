POCATELLO — A 42-year-old local man has been charged with numerous sex crimes against children following a recent Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
David Keith Hendricks, of Pocatello, has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child under age 16, all felonies, court records show.
According to charging documents, Hendricks allegedly touched a 12-year-old girl inappropriately on numerous occasions, in addition to exposing himself to her, between June 2020 and September 2021. He is also accused of exposing himself to a second 12-year-old girl in September 2021, records show.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigated the incident because the allegations involve the relative of a member of the Pocatello Police Department, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The investigation into Hendricks began in late September when the first victim he abused reported the incidents to her father, who in turn contacted the Pocatello Police Department, police said. All of the inappropriate sexual conduct occurred at Hendricks’ home in Pocatello, according to police reports.
The first victim participated in a forensic interview with a local child advocacy center on Oct. 4, police said.
During the forensic interview, the first victim said she was uncomfortable around Hendricks because he had started touching her inappropriately while trying to tickle or hug her, police said.
The child said the touching had increased in frequency and progressed over time, according to police. The girl also said Hendricks started peeking into her bedroom late at night when she was getting undressed and ready for bed and exposing himself to her and her friends, police said.
Detectives interviewed the first victim’s friend who also said Hendricks exposed himself while she and the first victim were sitting on a couch watching TV, police said.
Detectives interviewed Hendricks at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 6, police said. During the interview, Hendricks said at first the tickling and hugging were normal interactions between him and the first victim but that the interactions progressed over time, police said.
Hendricks said he used to struggle with accessing child pornography several years ago and that an interaction with the first victim involving an inappropriate touching sparked those feelings again, police said.
Hendricks said that he inappropriately touched the first victim on approximately 25 to 35 different occasions, adding that the girl began to recognize the touching after the fifth occurrence, police said. Hendricks also said he deliberately exposed himself to the child on several occasions, police said.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office submitted its report of the investigation to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for review around Nov. 1 and Hendricks was criminally charged on Nov. 17, according to court and police records.
Hendricks was never arrested, but was issued a summons to appear in court on Dec. 2, court records show.
Hendricks was arraigned on the three felony charges in magistrate court on Wednesday, during which no-contact orders were issued between him and the two alleged victims, court records show.
Hendricks is due back in court on Dec. 22 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the three felony counts of sexual abuse of a child under age 16, Hendricks faces up to 75 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000.