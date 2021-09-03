Anthony J. Granillo

CHUBBUCK — A 33-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with grand theft.

Anthony J. Granillo was charged with the felony crime in Bannock County Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial in District Court has been set for Sept. 8. If convicted, Granillo faces up to 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The charge stems from an incident that allegedly occurred on Tuesday.

Chubbuck police responded to the 4200 block of Yellowstone to assist another agency. They say Granillo was reported to be operating a 1996 Jeep, which had been stolen from the Pocatello area, at that time and was taken into custody.

Granillo was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Friday afternoon.