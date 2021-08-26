POCATELLO — Authorities arrested a 35-year-old Pocatello man for drug trafficking on Wednesday.
Pocatello police initially stopped Jacob L. Hill for a traffic violation in the area of Bench Road and Fairway Drive, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. But they ended up taking Hill into custody when they discovered he was wanted on a warrant out of Bingham County.
Pocatello police subsequently found methamphetamine with a total gross gram weight of 68.8 in Hill’s possession as well as a scale and some empty plastic bags, according to court records.
Hill has since been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for Sept. 2.
If convicted, Hill faces at least three years in prison and a $10,000 fine, but could face up to life in prison and a $100,000 fine.
In addition, prosecutors say they are planning to seek a persistent violator enhancement against Hill, according to court records.
Hill was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.