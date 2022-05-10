Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel

Demetrius Amos, left, and Mackenzie Handel

 Photos courtesy of the Pocatello Police Department

The Pocatello Police Department (PPD) is releasing the names of the two officers involved in the officer-involved shooting that occurred May 5, 2022, on East Bridger Street.

Officer Demetrius Amos, a member of PPD for six years, and Officer Mackenzie Handel, a member of PPD for four years, both continue to recover from their injuries.