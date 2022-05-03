POCATELLO — The local man accused of murdering a 25-year-old Pocatello woman inside her home in 2004 will not face the death penalty after more than four years of argument from his team of defense attorneys.
Brad Scott Compher, 47, of Pocatello, was charged with felony first-degree murder and a felony weapons enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime for allegedly stabbing Nori Anne Jones to death inside of her Pole Line Road home in on Sept. 28, 2004.
Compher has been incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail since he was charged in September 2014 and arrested for allegedly killing Jones. His arrest followed a police investigation that uncovered DNA evidence during Jones' autopsy and at her home.
Since February 2018, Compher’s defense team — which includes John Scott Andrew of the Bannock County Public Defender’s Office and contracted attorney Gary Edward Proctor, of Baltimore — has argued that Compher is intellectually disabled and that state prosecutors should be unable to seek the death penalty against him. The argument culminated in a motion hearing held at the Bannock County Courthouse in January in which Compher's defense team and Bannock County prosecutors presented their arguments to the court.
That argument finally came to an end on April 20 when 6th District Senior Judge Stephen Dunn issued an order in favor of Compher, ruling that he is in fact intellectually disabled.
“Based on the foregoing, and after careful consideration, under both the actual language of the statute as well as the current and more modern standards for both IQ analysis and adaptive deficits, the court finds that the defendant is intellectually disabled,” Dunn wrote in the April 20 order. “The death penalty claim is removed from the case and cannot be sought at the time of trial.”
The statute Dunn referred to in his order relates to a law Idaho passed in 2003 that prohibits capital punishment against those deemed intellectually disabled, though the statute uses an archaic phrase of characterizing a person who presents sub-average general intellectual functioning.
The statute defines sub-average general intellectual functioning as a person with an IQ of 70 or below. In addition to the IQ requirement, the statute states a person is intellectually disabled when accompanied by “significant limitations in adaptive functioning in at least two of the following skill areas: communication, self-care, home living, social or interpersonal skills, use of community resources, self-direction, functional academic skills, work, leisure, health and safety.”
Moreover, the intellectual disability must present during the developmental stage, which the statute defines as any time before a defendant, Compher in this case, turned 18 years old.
“Further, the Idaho legislature provided that “if the court finds by a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant is intellectually disabled, the death penalty shall not be imposed,” Dunn wrote in the April 20 order. “A preponderance of the evidence is evidence that, when weighed with that opposed to it, has more convincing force and from which results in a greater probability of truth.”
Idaho’s statute on intellectual disability was created following a 2002 U.S. Supreme Court case of Atkins v. Virginia in which the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that executing people with intellectual disabilities violates the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishments. However, the ruling allowed for states to establish laws to determine who has an intellectual disability, and Idaho implemented its law a year later.
In 2008, a convicted murderer in Idaho, Gerald Ross Pizzuto, Jr., challenged the death sentence he received for the 1985 double-murder of Berta Herndon and her nephew Del Herndon inside their cabin in the Ruby Meadows area, a remote campsite near McCall. The challenge was similar to Compher’s and also used by Proctor as supporting case law in his argument against the imposition of the death penalty in Compher's case, Dunn wrote in his April 20 order.
In State v. Pizzuto, the district court was faced with determining whether Pizzuto was intellectually disabled based on evidence that included three conflicting IQ reports — a 1985 verbal score of 72, a 1996 full scale score of 82 and a 2009 score of 60. In that case, the district court granted the most weight to the 1996 score because that was the test that was administered closest to Pizzuto’s 18th birthday, Dunn wrote in the April 20 order.
On appeal, the Idaho Supreme Court affirmed the district court’s ruling and dismissed Pizzuto's challenge.
In Compher’s case, the court was presented with four conflicting IQ tests — one administered in February 2003, another in May 2003, a third in 2016 and the last in March of 2020. Compher’s team argued that the most weight should be placed on the test administered in February 2003 because it was completed closest to Compher’s 18th birthday and only one year before the alleged murder occurred.
Judge Dunn agreed with Compher’s team and found that the February 2003 test should receive the most weight. The February 2003 test indicated Compher’s IQ was 70, which is the highest score a person can get while still being declared intellectually disabled, according to the Idaho statute.
“We are very pleased that Judge Dunn agreed that Mr. Compher is ineligible for the death penalty due to his disability,” Proctor said. “Both sides thoroughly presented the issue and the court’s ruling is a well-reasoned, comprehensive and thoughtful decision.”
When contacted Tuesday, Brain Trammell, the Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Bannock County handling the case, declined to comment citing a policy of the prosecutor’s office not to speak about cases that have not yet been fully adjudicated.
Though Compher will no longer face the death penalty, state statute requires that a special sentencing proceeding take place before any penalty is levied against him if he is convicted of the felony first-degree murder charge. During that special sentencing hearing, the same jury that ultimately convicts him will be tasked with determining if there are any aggravating circumstances surrounding the case.
The 11 potential aggravating circumstances include whether or not Compher had previously killed anybody else; whether the “murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel;” and, among others, whether “the murder was committed in the perpetration of ... arson, rape, robbery, burglary, kidnapping or mayhem....”
If the jury finds that any aggravating circumstances apply, Dunn will impose a fixed life sentence against Compher.
No trial date has yet been scheduled in Compher’s case.