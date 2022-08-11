Police Lights

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Bozeman High assistant tennis coach has been charged with sexual abuse of children, a felony, after texting and arranging to meet with a Bozeman Police detective posing as a child on social media.

Kenneth Jordan Sheehan, 33, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday. A judge set his bail at $100,000. Sheehan is held at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com