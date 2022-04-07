A Washington man charged with seven felonies after he pointed a firearm at a retired Idaho Supreme Court judge and his wife on Interstate 15 in Bingham County in September has agreed to a plea agreement, court records show.
Kyle Lewis Phillips, 34, of Spokane, Washington, has agreed to plead guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and grand theft, both felonies, as part of an agreement he reached with Bannock County prosecutors late last month.
Phillips originally faced two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of the controlled substance fentanyl with the intent to deliver, grand theft and an enhancement for using a firearm during the commission of a felony crime, all of which were felonies, following the Sept. 24, 2021, incident, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday. All charges but the two felonies Phillips agreed to plead guilty to will be dismissed, so long as 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli accepts the plea agreement during a hearing scheduled for April 25, court records show.
As part of the plea agreement, which is binding for Carnaroli if he accepts it — meaning he must follow all terms included in the agreement — Phillips will receive a unified 18-year prison sentence, of which he must serve at least four of those years incarcerated before being eligible for parole.
Bannock County prosecutors will agree to not charge Phillips with any other offenses that may have occurred prior to the plea agreement being signed last month and Phillips will agree to pay $15,000 in fines as well as court costs and restitution, court records show.
The incident involving Phillips began to unfold around 1:47 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2021, when retired Idaho Supreme Court Judge Roger Stephen Burdick contacted state police to report that a male passenger, later identified as Phillips, was situated in the back seat of a red sedan with Washington plates when he flashed a handgun at Burdick and his wife while they were driving on Interstate 15 in Bingham County, state police said.
Idaho State Police troopers and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle just as it pulled off of Interstate 15 at exit 47 in McCammon, police said.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located an unloaded Makarov pistol, a loaded Springfield XD9 and $1,000 in cash in a lock box in the back passenger seating area, police said.
Police also located a loaded Taurus in a backpack in the back seat area and a loaded Beretta reported stolen out of Washington in a purse in the front seat of the vehicle, police said.
State police also located over $6,000 in cash and approximately 146 grams of fentanyl pills in four plastic bags in a black box, about 326 grams of meth in a bag in the back seat of the vehicle and about 33 grams of meth in another bag in the back seat area, police said.
Phillips was arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Had he been convicted of the seven felony charges and the felony enhancement against him, Phillips faced a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison and up to $225,000 in fines.