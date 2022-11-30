Kenneth Terrell McDermott

Kenneth Terrell McDermott

 Photo courtesy of Bannock County Jail

POCATELLO — A 52-year-old local man was sentenced to serve at least 10 years in prison for sexually abusing two teenage girls in 2019 and 2020.

Kenneth Terrel McDermott, of Pocatello, was sentenced to a unified 20-year prison sentence, of which he must serve at least 10 years incarcerated before being eligible for parole, during a Monday sentencing hearing in front of 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola at the Bannock County Courthouse.

