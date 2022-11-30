POCATELLO — A 52-year-old local man was sentenced to serve at least 10 years in prison for sexually abusing two teenage girls in 2019 and 2020.
Kenneth Terrel McDermott, of Pocatello, was sentenced to a unified 20-year prison sentence, of which he must serve at least 10 years incarcerated before being eligible for parole, during a Monday sentencing hearing in front of 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola at the Bannock County Courthouse.
McDermott was initially charged in October 2020 following a four-month Pocatello police investigation. Prosecutors alleged in charging documents that McDermott sexually abused two girls, ages 14 and 15, in December 2019 and June 2020.
The investigation into McDermott began on June 28, 2020 — two days after he allegedly sexually abused one of the girls at his home in Pocatello — when the girls’ father was made aware of the incident and contacted Pocatello police, authorities said.
The father also told police that he was made aware of an incident from December 2019 in which McDermott sexually abused his other daughter, according to police.
McDermott allegedly sexually abused both girls while giving them massages, police say.
Pocatello police during their investigation obtained text messages between the two girls detailing their abuse and both girls participated in separate forensic interviews at a local child advocacy center that further confirmed the abuse, according to police.
Police attempted to interview McDermott on at least two separate occasions but were unable to do so. The case was ultimately provided to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for the review of criminal charges on Aug. 11, 2020, police said.
A Bannock County jury convicted him of the two lewd conduct charges following a two-day trial in September.
Both victims provided the court with impact statements, one of which was read by Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Erin Tognetti. The girls’ mother also provided a victim impact statement to the court.
“Because Kenneth McDermott decided it was appropriate to put his hands on me in a sexual manner, I have found life to be completely different,” one of the girls said. “This has affected me tremendously. I stopped eating, which caused me to lose 50 pounds because I was embarrassed of the body that he thought was so beautiful. I have lost sleep. All I could do was cry because of thoughts of self blame. What could I have done differently? Was it my clothing choices, my makeup or my hair? Because of these thoughts I quit putting effort into myself and the way that I looked. Because of his actions, I quit loving (myself).”
Tognetti, while reading the other girl’s impact statement, said, “After experiencing all of the trauma from this crime, it's impacted my lifestyle dramatically. I stopped eating to the point where I would faint from not consuming enough. I didn't feel okay in my own skin anymore. I truly just hated life and no longer wanted to live, so I fell into a deep depression. I felt the need to cut my skin until it bled, because it was imperfect. And no matter how many times I scrubbed every inch of my body, I couldn't get the feeling of his hands off my skin. For the first year, I couldn't sleep in my own bed by myself because I didn't feel safe. So, I slept in my mom's bed, tossing and turning throughout the whole night.”
Both girls advocated for Gabiola to impose a life sentence against McDermott, with one girl stating, “I would be able to quit trying to hide from the monster that was never under my bed.”
McDermott’s Pocatello attorney Rilie Fry called on the judge to impose a sentence against McDermott with retained jurisdiction.
Also known as a “rider,” a prison sentence with retained jurisdiction would have allowed McDermott to have any prison sentence levied against him instead suspended while he received intensive programming and education as an inmate of an Idaho Department of Correction facility for a period of up to one year. Upon completion of the rider, the court is then tasked with determining whether to reinstate the underlying prison term or put the defendant on probation.
Fry also disagreed with the girl’s characterization of McDermott.
“Judge, we’re dealing with human beings today, human beings in a courtroom,” Fry said. “There have been several times that Mr. McDermott has been referred to as a monster and I don’t think that is right or appropriate. I am not here to justify any of the actions that he did or try to minimize any of the difficulties that these two girls now face, but were dealing with human beings. The court is sentencing a human being today, not a monster.”
Tognetti explained that although McDermott’s convictions on two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 are comparatively not as severe as other similar cases involving rape or sexual abuse, both in duration or frequency, he still groomed and preyed on two children. She said if given the chance, it would have been highly likely that McDermott’s sexual advances would have likely intensified.
“This was just the beginning for Mr. McDermott,” Tognetti said. “The most egregious parts of this is what he was working toward and what the obvious end goal was. Just because these two girls didn’t let him get away with it does not make him any less dangerous.”
Togenetti argued for Gabiola to impose a unified 30-year prison sentence.
Before delivering the sentence, Gabiola noted McDermott was deceptive to three questions asked during a polygraph test, relating to whether he had sexual contact with other minor children, whether he used violence during sexual acts and whether he engaged in sex with someone who was asleep or incapacitated.
McDermott did not offer the court any statement of his own before being sentenced.
He was remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office to await transport to an Idaho Department of Correction facility.
The earliest that McDermott will be eligible for parole is 2032.
