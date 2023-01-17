Church fire

The hallway in St. Charles Catholic School is shown on Wednesday, March 30, 2021, after an arson fire on March 18.

 DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

SPOKANE, Wash.—A man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to lighting the St. Charles Catholic School on fire in 2021, causing nearly $5 million in damage.

Rio A. Mirabal told the courtroom on Tuesday that he was not in the right state of mind and was unmedicated when he set the Catholic school on fire on March 18, 2021. The 24-year-old is said to have suffered from substance abuse and mental health issues since he was a teenager, and has told the court he suffers from schizophrenia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.