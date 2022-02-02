An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday morning after he reportedly drove with a woman holding onto his truck for 5 miles.
The victim said Cody Rankin, 37, punched her in the face multiple times, then tried to back over her with his truck. The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer she grabbed the back of the truck to avoid being hit.
Rankin reportedly then drove the truck from Garden Street to the intersection of Bellin Road and West Broadway with the victim holding on to the back of the truck. The victim was reportedly able to hold herself up to avoid being dragged against the road.
The victim told police Rankin was aware she was holding on to the truck and refused to slow down so she could let go. The officer observed several injuries on the victim, including blood coming from her mouth and nose, severe swelling around her face and bruising on her left eye which was swollen shut. The officer also observed Rankin had blood on his right hand and a cut on his knuckle.
Police learned a no-contact order was already in place between Rankin and the victim and that he had warrants for his arrest for a probation violation.
Rankin was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison, and felony driving under the influence, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery, driving without privileges and violation of a no-contact order.
A new no-contact order was issued between Rankin and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in Bonneville County Court.