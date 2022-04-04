An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a woman who stepped in to stop a confrontation between him and a juvenile.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman pushed David Cruz, 32, because she was worried Cruz would attack the child based on his body language.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer was called to a residence around 2 a.m. April 3 after the fight was reported. Cruz answered the door, and reportedly refused to let the officer inside to check on the woman and two girls, ages 9 and 13.
The woman and the girls exited through a separate door. The affidavit states Cruz attempted to speak over the woman and stop her from talking to the officer.
Two more officers arrived on scene and separated Cruz from the victim.
The victim reportedly told officers Cruz had come home intoxicated and had been mean to the younger of the two girls for much of the day. He then had an argument with the older girl, reportedly telling her he was going to “beat her (expletive) ass.”
The woman said she became worried for the older girl’s safety when Cruz got up and got close to the girl and that she pushed him away. Cruz reportedly then grabbed the woman by her throat, pushed her against a counter, and then pushed her against the floor.
The older daughter took out her phone, but Cruz reportedly grabbed it before she could make a call. He also reportedly took the woman’s phone.
Cruz reportedly struggled to stop the kids from grabbing one of the phones, grabbing the older girl hard enough to leave marks, and pushing the younger child. The older girl was able to grab one of the phones and call a relative.
The responding officer observed a bruise on the woman’s arm and red marks on the older girl’s arm. The younger girl did not appear to have any visible injuries.
Cruz told police he had taken the older girl’s phone because she was disrespectful and that the woman attacked him without provocation.
Cruz was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. His bond was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 15 in Bonneville County Court.