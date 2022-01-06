POCATELLO — A transient man named Pirate with a face covered in Polynesian-style tattoos was ordered to pay $615 in fines Tuesday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of battery.
Pirate, a 43-year-old man who legally changed his name in 2013 from Daniel Lloyd Selovich, initially faced two counts of felony aggravated battery, two counts of misdemeanor battery and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator for the Nov. 9, 2020 incident.
Pirate was accused of burning a Downey woman with a lit cigarette, ashing in her mouth and gagging her with his foot, the Idaho State Journal reported last year. Pirate was arrested at the Chubbuck Walmart on Nov. 11, 2020.
Story continues below video
Pirate and his Pocatello attorney Stratton Laggis reached a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors in November that resulted in prosecutors dismissing all the felony charges against him on the condition that he plead guilty to the two misdemeanor battery charges, according to court records.
On Tuesday, Pirate was ordered to serve 180 days in jail for each of the two misdemeanor battery charges, though he received credit for time served, which totaled more than the 360 days that were ordered. Pirate was ordered to be released from jail following the sentencing hearing Tuesday.
Pirate was ordered to pay a total of $615 in fines and court costs.