POCATELLO — A 53-year-old man has been charged with two felonies for failing to register as a sex offender after recently moving to the Gate City area from Canyon County, Pocatello police say.
An arrest warrant for Michael Anthony Otero was issued on Feb. 15 after he failed to provide an accurate residence following a Pocatello police investigation that began to unfold on Jan. 31, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Pocatello police officers responded to an address of 655 West Bridger Street to make contact with Otero after he listed that location as his new address on the sex offender registry, police said. The listed address was within 500 feet of a school zone and sex offenders are prohibited from residing that close to children, police said.
Upon arrival to the area, police realized the address provided did not exist. When registering, Otero said he lived in a tan Chevrolet Suburban with no license plates that was parked in front of 655 West Bridger Street, police said.
Police located a tan Suburban with no plates parked under a carport on the 600 Block of West Bridger and made contact with the owner, who said nobody was living in his Suburban, according to police. The owner also told police that he has no idea who Otero was and that he had never met him, police said.
Police were able to locate Otero in the yard of a home on the 600 block of North Hayes, about two blocks away, and inquired about his listed address.
Otero told police that the street he was living on was near Bridger Street and that his Suburban had broken down in the area of Alameda Road, police said. Police informed him that regardless of the listed street address of Bridger or Hayes, both residences would fall within 500 feet of a school zone and it was unlawful for him to live there, police said.
Otero was told that he needed to move immediately, to which he replied that he would comply and update his registry later that day or the next day, said police, adding that the change was never made.
The arrest warrant was subsequently issued about two weeks later and Otero was located and arrested on Feb. 28. He appeared for an arraignment hearing the day of his arrest, during which his bond was set at $25,000.
Otero is due back in court on March 8 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the two felony failure to register as a sex offender charges, Otero up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.