An Idaho Falls police officer recently arrested a man accused of transporting a small fortune of fentanyl pills on Jan. 27.
Court records state Donald Madsen, 50, admitted to having the pills after police told him they were going to search his car. He estimated they were worth between $32,000 and $48,000. Police also found small plastic baggies often used in drug sales, and a scale.
The pills had been made to look like oxycodone. In December the U.S. Department of Justice warned of an increase in counterfeit pills being sold illegally with fentanyl as a main ingredient. The warning stated as little is 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal.
Madsen was wanted for a separate case for delivery of fentanyl, according to the affidavit. Police also found 11 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 11 ounces of marijuana, and two guns, which Madsen was not allowed to possess because he was on parole.
Madsen was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, punishable with up to life in prison, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison each, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, punishable with up to five years in prison each. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in Bonneville County Court.