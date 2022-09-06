Desmund Shea Borzymowski

 Photo courtesy of Bannock County Jail

A 28-year-old local man whose recent legal trouble began when he was caught in a vigilante sex sting operation was recently sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a child, court records show.

Desmund Shea Borzymowski, of Twin Falls, received the 10-year sentence from B. Lynn Winmill during a sentencing hearing at the federal courthouse in Pocatello on Thursday.