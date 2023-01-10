Zachary Lawson

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man faces multiple felony charges after he reportedly held people against their will at gunpoint and later fought with Idaho Falls police officers and attempted to pull a gun on officers.

Idaho Falls police officers responded on Saturday to a residence in the area of 1200 Lake Avenue after a report that someone was being held hostage by a man with a gun, a police department news release said.

