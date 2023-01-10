IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man faces multiple felony charges after he reportedly held people against their will at gunpoint and later fought with Idaho Falls police officers and attempted to pull a gun on officers.
Idaho Falls police officers responded on Saturday to a residence in the area of 1200 Lake Avenue after a report that someone was being held hostage by a man with a gun, a police department news release said.
When officers arrived at the scene they located a man, later identified as 40-year-old Zachary Lawson, sitting in front of the doorway. Officers tried to speak with Lawson, but he attempted to leave stating that he did not have to speak with them. The officers moved to physically detain Lawson at which point he started fighting with the officers, the release said.
During the struggle, Lawson reportedly made several motions as if trying to reach for his waistband and one of the officers saw him grab a black handgun in his waistband, the release said. Officers were able to force Lawson to the ground but he continued to struggle, kicking an officer in the groin area. Additional officers responded and they were able to put Lawson in handcuffs.
When officers pulled Lawson to his feet, a handgun was recovered from underneath him.
Upon further investigation officers learned that prior to their arrival, Lawson had arrived at the apartment and knocked on the door. The resident said that when they had opened the door, Lawson reportedly was pointing a gun at them and demanding the victim’s phone. The victim gave Lawson their phone, and Lawson told the residents that they were not allowed to leave and that he would be outside the door, the release said. A resident was able to make contact with a neighbor who called law enforcement.
Officers searched Lawson and found him in possession of the victim’s cellphone, three blue pills that officers recognized as fentanyl pills, and a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Lawson was arrested for felony robbery, felony kidnapping, two counts felony possession of a controlled substance, and felony battery on a law enforcement officer and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
Robbery is punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence. Kidnapping is punishable with up to 25 years in prison. Felony possession of a controlled substance is punishable with up to seven years in prison. Battery on a law enforcement officer is punishable by up to five years in prison.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Lawson was still listed as an inmate.
