mausoleum theft

{span}A man has been arrested for grave desecration. He is suspected of breaking into Fairmount Memorial Cemetery in northwest Spokane and stealing a wedding ring from a woman’s plot in the mausoleum. {/span}{a class=”underline ml1” href=”https://spokesman.newskeepsake.com/api/capture?sd_image=https%3A%2F%2Fthumb.spokesman.com%2FfTgl1GtJWqUusnLXRALIpsupV_Y%3D%2F800x0%2Fmedia.spokesman.com%2Fphotos%2F2023%2F05%2F09%2F645af3f1bf135.hires.jpg&amp;caption=A+man+has+been+arrested+for+grave+desecration.+He+is+suspected+of+breaking+into+Fairmount+Memorial+Cemetery+in+northwest+Spokane+and+stealing+a+wedding+ring+from+a+woman%27s+plot+in+the+mausoleum.+” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”} {/a}

 The Spokesman-Review photo

Spokane police arrested a serial burglar suspected of breaking into a mausoleum and stealing a wedding ring from a crypt, as well as stealing artwork from Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

Patrick T. Brown, 57, is charged with desecrating a grave, among a dozen other counts of burglary, theft and malicious mischief. He is suspected in a rash of burglaries throughout Spokane that began on March 22, according to court records.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.