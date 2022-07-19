Chubbuck Police car

Chubbuck Police on Monday responded to the 4800 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a woman being dragged by a stolen vehicle after she atempted to confront the suspected theives.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

A local woman suffered minor injuries after she was dragged by a stolen vehicle for about 60 feet in Chubbuck on Monday afternoon.

Chubbuck police say the incident began to unfold around 1 p.m. Monday when Pocatello police took the report of a stolen 2006 green/blue Chrysler Town and Country Van with license plate number 1BB501.