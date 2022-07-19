A local woman suffered minor injuries after she was dragged by a stolen vehicle for about 60 feet in Chubbuck on Monday afternoon.
Chubbuck police say the incident began to unfold around 1 p.m. Monday when Pocatello police took the report of a stolen 2006 green/blue Chrysler Town and Country Van with license plate number 1BB501.
Within one hour of the vehicle being reported stolen a female family member located the car parked in front of a business on the 4800 block of Yellowstone Avenue and attempted to block the vehicle in by parking another vehicle behind it, Chubbuck police say.
The woman attempted to make contact with the two occupants of the vehicle — a slender Native American man in the driver’s seat and a Native American woman in the passenger seat — when the car suddenly backed up and struck the vehicle parked behind it, police said.
The woman jumped out of the way and latched onto the mirror of the vehicle and was subsequently dragged for about 40 to 60 feet, said Chubbuck Police, adding that she suffered only minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.
The occupants of the van then fled the area and headed toward Fort Hall, the woman who was dragged said in a Monday Facebook post.
Police are still working to identify the suspects and locate the vehicle. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact Chubbuck Police at 208-237-7172 or Pocatello Police at 208-234-6100.
The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing, Chubbuck police said.