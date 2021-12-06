POCATELLO — A 50-year-old local woman has been charged with two felonies after police say she entered a Pocatello home and threatened a man with a pistol.
Justine Hailey Pratt, 50, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary, both felonies, for an incident that began to unfold around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Pocatello police were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Foothill Boulevard for the report of a disturbance about 30 minutes after officers had already responded to the same residence and left, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
During the first disturbance, Cody G. Anson, 29, of Pocatello, was cited with misdemeanor battery and issued a court summons, Pocatello police said. The woman Anson was accused of battering and another woman who owns the Foothill Boulevard home agreed to leave the residence for the night, according to Pocatello police.
When Pocatello police arrived at the home the second time around 4:30 a.m., Anson was observed running down a sloped driveway toward police yelling, “She has a gun,” police said.
Anson told police that Pratt was armed with a gun and had barricaded herself inside the home, police said.
Officers first observed that the bottom panel of the home’s front door had been broken out before they began calling out to Pratt, who told officers that her foot was broken and the front door of the home would not open, police said.
Officers requested Pratt position herself inside the home so that she could be seen through the broken-out door panel and entered the residence once it was confirmed she was no longer armed, according to police.
Police located a black TCP .380-caliber pistol inside the home at the top of a stairwell, police said.
Pratt identified herself to police inside the home and explained that she had a key to the residence and responded to the home armed with a pistol after observing Anson destroying items inside the home via security surveillance cameras installed at the residence, police said.
After Pratt unlocked the front door and prepared to enter the home, Anson opened and slammed the door numerous times, said police, adding that it was during this altercation that Pratt’s foot was caught in the slamming door and broke.
Pratt was able to enter the home and continued arguing with Anson, police said. At some point Anson got into Pratt’s face and Pratt pulled a gun out, pointed it at him and told him to back up, according to police.
A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance responded to the home and transported Pratt to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment, police said.
Police then interviewed Anson, who had recorded some of the interaction with Pratt using his cell phone camera, police said.
The video began with Pratt and Anson arguing inside the doorway of the home and depicted Pratt telling Anson he needed to leave the residence because it was not his and Anson telling Pratt to leave the home, according to police reports. Anson was asked to provide the video to police.
Pratt also recorded the incident on her cell phone and provided the video to police.
After being treated and released at PMC, Pratt was arrested on the two felony charges and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
She appeared in front of 6th District Judge David A. Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which her bond was set at $25,000 and no-contact order was issued between Pratt and Anson, according to court records.
Pratt is due back in court on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault and burglary charges, Pratt faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.