Cindy Joan Madden
POCATELLO — A 56-year-old local woman was arrested Monday after police say she kicked a security guard at a local hospital over the weekend, breaking his nose.
Cindy Joan Madden, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery following the Saturday incident, according to a Pocatello police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
Pocatello police on Sunday contacted the Portneuf Medical Center guard to inquire about an incident on Saturday.
The security guard said he was attempting to restrain Madden when she kicked him in the face, which resulted in him suffering a broken nose, police said.
Madden was about to be dispatched from the hospital on Monday and officers responded there and arrested her for the incident, according to police records.
Madden appeared in front of 6th District Judge Ryan Boyer for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which she was released on her own recognizance.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing on April 4.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charge, Madden faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
