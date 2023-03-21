Cindy Joan Madden

Cindy Joan Madden

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 56-year-old local woman was arrested Monday after police say she kicked a security guard at a local hospital over the weekend, breaking his nose.

Cindy Joan Madden, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery following the Saturday incident, according to a Pocatello police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.