A 37-year-old American Falls woman has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute according to court records.
Angel Flores was federally indicted along with five other people in April 2021 on charges that included conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — over 500 grams of meth, over 100 grams of heroin and over 500 grams of cocaine — and possession of over 50 grams of meth with the intent to distribute, court records show.
As part of the plea agreement, Flores agreed that several parts of the investigation that resulted in federal charges against her were true.
Between April 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police and numerous local law enforcement agencies investigated Flores as part of a drug distribution investigation.
Through the use of surveillance, confidential informants and other investigative techniques, law enforcement determined Flores was engaged in the distribution of meth in Southeast Idaho, court records show.
Flores admitted as part of the plea agreement that between April and December 2020, she possessed at least 500 grams of meth and that she intended to distribute the substance. Flores acknowledged in the plea agreement that the conduct occurred in Bonneville County and elsewhere in the state.
As part of her pleading guilty, Flores will not face the federal charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, though the mandatory minimum period she will face in prison at sentencing, 10 years, will remain the same, according to federal statutes and sentencing guidelines. Flores’ sentence could be extended to up to life in prison. She also agree to a term of supervised release of at least five years whenever she gets out of prison. Flores could also face a maximum fine of $10 million.
Flores also agreed to forfeit various assets that were seized during the investigation against her. In addition to over $75,000, Flores agreed to forfeit 23 firearms that were seized, which included semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and long rifles.
Flores denied having any interest in any of the currency or firearms listed for forfeiture, as they were seized from other co-defendants, but acknowledges that whatever interest she could have had will be forfeited, the plea agreement stated.
Flores had also faced numerous felony charges in Idaho District Court stemming from an investigation in Power County in October 2020, though all of those charges were dismissed when she was federally charged.
Flores is due back in federal court on May 31 for a sentencing hearing.