POCATELLO — A local woman has been charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 and two misdemeanors for an incident in May that occurred while she was reportedly having a mental health crisis, according to court and police records.
Angelique Rose Stone, 27, most recently of Pocatello, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the felony sex crime stemming from an incident on May 8 when Pocatello police were dispatched to the area of East Dunn Street and South Fourth Avenue for the report of a woman walking naked in the middle of the street, according to a police report contained within an affidavit of probable cause document the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
When Pocatello police arrived in the area, they observed the woman, later identified as Stone, walking west on East Sutter Street without any clothes on her body, according to police. Stone was subsequently placed into mental health protective custody and transported to Portneuf Medical Center, police said.
Police continued to investigate the incident after Stone was transported to the hospital and learned that she had made sexual advances toward another woman she was temporarily staying with on East Dunn Street after being recently released from the Bannock County Jail.
Police then learned that the sexual advance Stone made toward the other woman occurred just before Stone allegedly sexually abused one of the children known to Stone who was also staying at the home, a 7-year-old girl.
Police initially charged Stone with misdemeanor indecent exposure and misdemeanor injury to a child stemming from the May 8 incident, but continued to investigate the incident.
Pocatello police said they later determined that Stone inappropriately touched the child.
Stone was subsequently charged with the felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 charge on July 20 and arrested on Wednesday.
Stone appeared in front of 6th District Judge R. Todd Garbett on Thursday, during which her bond was set at $5,000.
Stone is due back in court on Aug. 30 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to send the case from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that the case goes to trial.
If convicted of the felony charge, Stone faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.