CHUBBUCK — A local woman put on felony probation in 2020 for felony driving under the influence has again been charged with felony DUI following an incident on March 17.
Marilyn Mae Papse, 42, of Fort Hall, faces the felony charge after Chubbuck police say she was operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration that was over three times the legal limit.
The incident began to unfold around 8 p.m. on March 17 when a Chubbuck police officer on routine patrol in the area of Park Lawn and Yellowstone avenues spotted a vehicle traveling 10 mph over the posted speed limit of 35 mph.
The officer initiated a traffic stop on the car in the parking lot of a nearby gas station and identified Papse as the driver, police said. The officer immediately noted a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle and noted Papse’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy and her speech was slurred, according to police reports.
When the officer asked Papse how much she had to drink, she said, “probably too much,” police said. Papse then removed a nearly empty half-gallon bottle of cinnamon whiskey from the car and handed it to the officer, police said.
Papse was unable to complete the roadside sobriety tests in a satisfactory manner and she was transported to the Chubbuck Police Department to undergo further testing, according to police.
At the police department, Papse provided two breathalyzer samples, which revealed her blood alcohol content levels were 0.245 and 0.246, both of which were more than three times the legal limit of .08 to operate a motor vehicle in the state of Idaho.
Papse was charged with felony DUI in 2017 and after pleading guilty in 2020 was sentenced to four years of felony probation. She was subsequently charged with felony DUI again following the March 17 incident, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
She appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on March 18, during which her bond was set at $50,000.
Papse is due back in court on March 29 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony DUI charge, Papse faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.