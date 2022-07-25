POCATELLO — A 38-year-old local woman has been charged with felony driving under the influence after police say she drove drunk on Thursday evening.
Jennifer Ann Miller, 38, of Pocatello, was charged with felony DUI Thursday evening after having been previously convicted of a felony DUI charge in 2010.
The incident began to unfold around 10 p.m. Thursday when police came into contact with Miller on the 400 block of Randolph Avenue. Officers observed Miller had red and glossy eyes, her speech was slurred, she was stumbling and a strong odor of alcohol was emanating from her person, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday.
The officer administered a standardized field sobriety test, of which Miller failed, and then requested she provide two breathalyzer samples, police said. The blood alcohol content levels Miller provided both 0.198, which were over twice the legal limit to safely operate a motor vehicle in Idaho.
Miller appeared in front of 6th District Judge Scott Axline for an arraignment hearing Friday, during which she was ordered to be released from jail on her own recognizance.
Miller is due back in court on Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony DUI charge, Miller faces no less than 30 days in jail and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.