A $1,500 diamond ring and $100 cash are apparently all it costs to hire a hitman these days.
At least that’s how much DeAnn Parkin, 30, of Ovid, reportedly thought she was paying to hire a hitman to kill a Wyoming woman after attempting to solicit murder-for-hire services from rentahitman.com, a parody website.
Earlier this month, Parkin was charged in U.S. District Court with the federal crime of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot after the person who operates the parody rent-a-hitman website turned over Parkin's request to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Rather than communicating with the hitman that she thought she was about to hire, Parkin recently engaged in numerous communications with an undercover ATF agent.
The situation began to unfold on May 23 when an ATF special agent received information on a person, later identified as Parkin, soliciting a hitman from a “reliable source of information who runs a mock website for the procurement of murder for hire,” according to an affidavit of probable cause document the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Parkin provided the operator of the parody website with her phone number and the address of her home in Ovid, a small Bear Lake County town about 20 miles north of the Idaho-Utah border.
“I would like (the intended victim) to stay away from my husband and my family,” Parkin said in her online application for a hitman, according to the affidavit. “She has helped ruin our family and broken it up with her drug abuse and her prostitution services."
Rentahitman.com states, “It's common knowledge that the Dark & Deep webs are not safe marketplaces for carrying out nefarious deeds. These sites are often fraught with potential risks, including viruses, and fraud is rampant. There's no guarantee of privacy, and your information could be leaked to less than reputable websites, including law enforcement agencies and that's no fun!”
The website also states, “The good news is that RENT-A-HITMAN is a safe and secure option that's easily accessible on the World Wide Web. We place great importance on maintaining the confidentiality of our clients and ensuring their privacy is protected under HIPPA, the Hitman Information Privacy & Protection Act of 1964.”
HIPPA does exist, but it’s an acronym for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The operator of rentahitman.com responded back to Parkin’s request via email, first inquiring whether or not she was truly interested in the service and if she would like to be put in contact with a field operative, the affidavit states.
After Parkin explained that she was serious, providing the apartment number and address for the intended victim, the parody website operator sent another email on May 22 that read, “DeAnn, This is our final attempt at contacting you to determine if you still require our services. If you do not respond within the next 2 business days, we will forward your information to our Automotive Extended Warranty Division,” according to the affidavit.
Parkin sent two email responses the same day explaining that she was still interested.
On May 23, an ATF special agent reached out to Parkin via text message, saying that the fee depends on the services provided and that if he were to be hired he would be traveling to Idaho from Tennessee in the following weeks, the affidavit states.
Parkin explained that she had $500 saved up for the hitman service and also wanted to make sure her request didn’t make it back to authorities, saying, “I can’t have this get to the cops or no one, I can’t (lose) my kids,” according to the affidavit.
On May 24 Parkin agreed to communicate with the special agent on WhatsApp, during which the pair spoke during a recorded voice call. During the conversation, the parties agreed to meet the week of June 5, the affidavit states, adding that Parkin said she was “willing to do anything” regarding her problem.
When the agent asked Parkin what she would like to happen specifically, she said if it means “(the intended victim) being in a six-foot hole… I’m fine with that,” according to the affidavit.
Between May 29 and June 1 Parkin and the agent continued to text via WhatsApp, with Parkin offering the agent a discounted hotel room when he traveled to the area, according to the affidavit.
On June 1, Parkin and the agent engaged in another recorded WhatsApp phone call, during which the pair agreed to meet at Parkin’s place of employment, the ticket booth for the Minnetonka Cave located in St. Charles, a small Idaho town about 12 miles south of Ovid, the affidavit states.
On June 4, Parkin sent the undercover agent another text, saying, “If this can happen fast that (would) be awesome! I just found out that she is in the process of moving back here. I'm trying to find out where she’s moving to exactly,” according to the affidavit.
The special agent on June 6, while wearing audio and video recording equipment, met with Parkin at the ticket booth of the Minnetonka Cave. When the agent asked Parkin if she had been re-thinking hiring him, Parkin said, “No, I’ve thought more on it and I’m one hundred percent sure on it,” the affidavit states.
The agent and Parkin then discussed a child who was in the custody of the intended victim, to which Parkin said, “Honestly, this may be bad of me, but I could care less if anything happens to the kid. I don’t know your preference on kids,” according to the affidavit.
On June 7, the agent and Parkin met again. This time Parkin gave the agent $100 cash and a diamond ring she valued at $1,500, agreeing to pay the remainder of the hitman's fee on an installment plan, the affidavit states. Authorities did not say what the total fee was for the murder-for-hire.
After the agent left the area, Parkin was arrested, charged and booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Rigby.
Following a detention hearing, Parkin on June 13 was ordered to remain incarcerated as her case is being adjudicated to reasonably assure “the safety of any other person or the community,” according to federal court records.
If convicted of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot, Parkin faces no more than 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
