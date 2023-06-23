DeAnn Parkin

DeAnn Parkin

 Photo courtesy of the Jefferson County Jail

A $1,500 diamond ring and $100 cash are apparently all it costs to hire a hitman these days.

At least that’s how much DeAnn Parkin, 30, of Ovid, reportedly thought she was paying to hire a hitman to kill a Wyoming woman after attempting to solicit murder-for-hire services from rentahitman.com, a parody website.

Rentahitman.com

The numerous tongue-in-cheek jokes listed on the parody website rentahitman.com hasn't stopped people like 30-year-old Ovid resident DeAnn Parkin from attempting to hire a hitman online. Parkin was federally charged earlier this month with trying to hire a hitman after applying for one via this website.

