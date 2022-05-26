An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly kidnapped her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and brought her to Idaho Falls.
Jennifer Krysta Dial Estrada, 32, did not have custody rights over the victim, who was living with her father. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.
The South Salt Lake Police Department contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department around 7 p.m. Wednesday, saying they believed the victim was with her mother in Idaho Falls.
An Idaho Falls Police officer met with the victim’s grandmother and legal guardian. During the meeting, Estrada reportedly called the grandmother to report she had the victim with her. Estrada told the grandmother to “serve me,” which the officer indicated meant she was telling the grandmother to sue her if she wanted custody.
Estrada gave the grandmother an address for where she was staying, but officers found the residence vacant when they arrived.
The officer called Estrada and told her to take the victim to her grandmother or she could face criminal charges. Estrada reportedly refused, claiming an attorney told her she had custodial rights.
Police then learned from the grandmother where Estrada had been staying. The officer met with the grandmother again, asking to review any custodial paperwork. She showed police a court order filed in 2012 that gave her full guardianship of the victim.
Officers went to the residence and found the victim alone. She came out to talk to police and said Estrada was out getting a drink.
Estrada arrived and was immediately arrested. She claimed her daughter came to Idaho Falls from Utah via a bus, and that her daughter said the father was being abusive and broke her fingers.
When police talked to the victim, however, she reportedly denied that her father had been abusive and did not show any injury to her hand. She said she had told her mother she was mad at her father for yelling at her after she skipped school.
The victim told police Estrada had called her Tuesday night and told her that she was going to live with Estrada. The girl said she had snuck out of the house to get to Estrada’s car, and denied that she had taken a bus.
Estrada was charged with second-degree kidnapping, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. Her bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 8 in Bonneville County Court.