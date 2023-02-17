Zachary Michael Park

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old local man who was accused in 2022 of raping two teenage girls and sexually abusing another avoided being sent to prison during a sentencing hearing Thursday.

Zachary Michael Park, of Pocatello, will spend 30 days in jail followed by at least 10 years of felony probation, according to the sentence handed down by 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz during a sentencing hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Thursday.

