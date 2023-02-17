POCATELLO — A 19-year-old local man who was accused in 2022 of raping two teenage girls and sexually abusing another avoided being sent to prison during a sentencing hearing Thursday.
Zachary Michael Park, of Pocatello, will spend 30 days in jail followed by at least 10 years of felony probation, according to the sentence handed down by 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz during a sentencing hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Thursday.
Park was sentenced after reaching a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors in November. Pursuant to the agreement, two counts of felony rape were dismissed in exchange for Park pleading guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 16 years of age, according to court records.
Prosecutors also agreed to recommend a probation term length of no more than 10 years, though both prosecutors and Park’s Pocatello attorney, Craig Parrish, were free to argue what underlying sentence should be imposed if Park were to violate his probation in the future.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigation into Park began in September 2021 after a teenage girl under the age of 16 told her mother that she had been raped outside of a party in Inkom, according to sheriff's office reports the Idaho State Journal obtained.
The girl’s mother had picked her up from the party in Inkom after Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched for the report of a party involving teenagers, deputies said. The mother contacted a deputy at the party, who requested she take her daughter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello to undergo a rape kit exam, deputies said.
The girl completed a rape kit exam that evening and completed a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center a few days later. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies summarized the content of that interview in their report about the incident.
During the forensic interview, the girl said Park forcibly raped her in his car outside of the party in Inkom, deputies said.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office forwarded the case to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for the review of criminal charges on Dec. 16, according to court records.
Park was criminally charged and arrested in January 2022.
Ultimately, Naftz imposed an underlying and unified prison sentence against Park of 30 years, or 15 years for each of the two sexual abuse of a child under 16 charges. Naftz also ordered the two sentences to be served consecutively, or one after the other. If the underlying prison sentence is imposed, Park would be eligible for parole after serving at least 10 years.
As a result of the convictions, Park will be required to register as a sex offender.
Had Park been convicted of the two felony rape charges, he faced up to life in prison.
