On May 28, 2023, at approximately 10:56 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on South Yellowstone Highway just south of West 65th South in Bonneville County.
A 19-year-old male, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound in a Ford Explorer, and a 37-year-old male, of Shelley, was driving southbound in a Nissan Murano.
The Ford crossed the center line and impacted the Nissan head-on. The Ford came to rest on the southbound right shoulder and the Nissan in the northbound lane of travel.
The 19-year-old-male was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
The 37-year-old male succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Both directions of travel were blocked for approximately four hours.
The driver of the Ford Explorer, Emerson Martin Garcia Calderon, 19 years-old, of Idaho Falls was arrested on a warrant for Felony Vehicular Manslaughter.
At the time of the crash his blood-alcohol content was .21. The legal limit for a driver under the age of 21 is .02. A warrant was issued for his arrest after the completion of the crash reconstruction and the processing of the blood alcohol results from the Idaho State Police Forensics Laboratory.
"These crash scenes are very complex and completing the investigation takes time," said Captain Chris Weadick. "Our agency is committed to putting together, thorough, and accurate investigations," he said.
After receiving the alcohol results from the ISP Forensics Laboratory, ISP worked with the Bonneville County Prosecutor in securing the arrest warrant. With the help of the Idaho State Police Investigations Division and local law enforcement, attempts were made to locate Garcia Calderon.
Garcia Calderon was located and arrested without incident by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
