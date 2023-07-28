Bear Lake human remains

What appears to be a human mandible and teeth that beachgoers unearthed while digging on the northeast corner of Bear Lake south of North Beach Road in Bear Lake County.

 Photo courtesy of the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office

Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington met with reporters on the east shore of Bear Lake during a news conference Friday morning, one day after beachgoers unearthed what appears to be the mandible and teeth of a human.

Heslington said that several young men were digging between the surface and roughly two feet in depth when they encountered the remains on Thursday morning. Responding deputies taped off a section of beach in the vicinity of the dig site, and left the ground untouched until an anthropology team from Idaho State University arrived Friday.

Bart Heslington

Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington meets with members of the media during a Friday morning news conference about the discovery of human remains on the northeast shore of Bear Lake on Thursday.
Bear Lake deputies on beach where human remains were found

Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies at the site where beachgoers discovered what appears to be the mandible and teeth of a human while digging on the northeast shore of Bear Lake Thursday.

