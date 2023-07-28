Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington met with reporters on the east shore of Bear Lake during a news conference Friday morning, one day after beachgoers unearthed what appears to be the mandible and teeth of a human.
Heslington said that several young men were digging between the surface and roughly two feet in depth when they encountered the remains on Thursday morning. Responding deputies taped off a section of beach in the vicinity of the dig site, and left the ground untouched until an anthropology team from Idaho State University arrived Friday.
The Sheriff would not hazard a guess as to the sex, age or identity of the specimen, but did say that no open cases of missing persons or unrecovered remains were known in either Bear Lake County, or in Utah's Rich County to the south. The dig site is near the northeast corner of the lake, several hundred yards south of North Beach Road.
Heslington said he had spoken to his predecessor in Bear Lake County, and to Sheriff Dale Stacey in Rich County. Neither had in mind any connections to open cases.
"We immediately just locked down the scene," said Heslington. "I reached out to the anthropology department to rely on their expertise in the proper way to excavate, or to examine the scene so that we didn't compromise or destroy any potential evidence."
The area of the dig is relatively close to the high-water mark, in an area normally exposed during summers.
Asked about the county's records, Heslington said, "I'm relying on my tenure here at the Sheriff's Office, and the tenure of the sheriff that was in office prior to me. He and I have been in discussion; we've checked our records. Sheriff Stacey has been with the Rich County Sheriff's Office for an extended period of time, and of course their record system, so that's kind of the pool of timeline that we've looked at."
Heslington says his department has fielded inquiries about various people who have gone missing over the years.
"Some of that is anecdotal,” he said. “Things have started to filter from people that say, you know, kind of in this timeline we heard that somebody went missing; in this timeline we heard someone may have gone missing. So, we're kind of exploring those pieces of information, to see if they have any correlation to our situation here."
The Sheriff says he's received many calls of suspected human remains during his years in law enforcement, but that this is the first time that the suspicions have proven correct.
The Sheriff's Office said it would provide further details as the work of the anthropology team progressed.
