Shortly before 4:00 a.m. this morning, an Idaho Falls Police Officer was patrolling in the area of Jennie Lee Drive and E 17th St when they witnessed a vehicle driving in a reckless manner west on 17th Street.
The officer attempted to perform a traffic stop by pulling behind the vehicle and activating their emergency lights however the vehicle continued to accelerate at a high rate of speed, turning north on South Holmes Avenue then East on 14th Street.
The Officer activated their emergency sirens, again signaling that the driver should pull over. The vehicle fled from the officer at estimated speeds of 70 mph in a 25-mph zone and the officer discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns.
As officers continued to search the area for the vehicle, they found that it had left the roadway and crashed into the canal near 14th Street and SW Bonneville Drive.
The vehicle was unoccupied when located by officers and was ultimately towed from the canal. A resident in the area told responding officers that they had seen a male running from the scene of the crash. The driver of the vehicle is believed to have made it out of the canal and fled from the scene on foot.
Residents in the area are asked to check their home security footage for any images of the driver of the vehicle fleeing the area on foot. The driver is described as a thin Hispanic male with short dark hair, wearing a black t-shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with such footage or other information is asked to call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208)529-1200 reference case number 2022-19349. Information may also be reported anonymously through Idaho Falls-Bonneville County Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Tipsters who provide information through Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.