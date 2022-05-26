Yet again, Americans are reeling after a gunman on Tuesday massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
The shooting at Robb Elementary School is the deadliest school shooting in the country since 20 children and six staff members were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
As Texas law enforcement officials continue to investigate the mass casualty event, politicians, educators and police in East Idaho are responding to the tragedy, offering support for those impacted and brainstorming solutions to what has seemingly become a problem that only impacts America.
“When you look at what happened in Texas, it’s truly a tragic and senseless incident,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “Anytime there is a loss of life it’s tragic, but that’s especially true when we’re talking about children.”
In the days since 18-year-old Salvador Ramos first shot his grandmother in the face, crashed a pickup into a ditch near Robb Elementary School around 11:28 a.m., and then, according to Victor Escalon, regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, entered the school ”unobstructed” through an apparently unlocked door, public anger and scrutiny over law enforcement’s response to Tuesday’s rampage have been mounting.
It wasn’t until 12:58 p.m. Tuesday that law enforcement radio chatter said Ramos had been killed and the incident was over. What happened in those 90 minutes, in a working-class neighborhood near the edge of the little town of Uvalde has left many flummoxed.
After two days of providing often conflicting information, investigators said that a school district police officer was not inside the school when Ramos arrived, and, contrary to their previous reports, the officer had not confronted Ramos outside the building.
Schei was hesitant to comment on the response of Texas law enforcement without understanding the entire breadth of the unfolding situation, though he did speak about how confident he is in the men and women of law enforcement in Southeast Idaho and “how good training, the right equipment and the great leadership” would impact a local response to an active shooter scenario.
When asked about his level of confidence that local police officers would storm into an East Idaho school and quickly dispatch any threat to human life, Schei said he has zero doubt.
“I am confident that they would do that,” Schei said about his officers. “That all goes back to our training. When I look at the recent incident that left two of my officers wounded, I know that those who were on scene reverted back to the numerous training events we conduct for active shooter scenarios. We all took an oath to protect our community and I’m sure we would knowingly put ourselves in harm’s way to try and protect the victims.”
The day after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, David Archuleta — a former tribal court judge and the Democratic Party candidate for state Senate in District 30 — and his Republican challenger in the November general election, Julie VanOrden, held a bi-partisan press conference at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.
The press conference involved speakers standing next to 21 empty chairs used to symbolize the lives of the people who were murdered in the Texas school shooting.
“Another school shooting... where’s the outrage? I don’t see it going on here in Idaho,” Archuleta said, pointing out there was a shooting at Rigby Middle School in May 2021. “We should be outraged. What have we become as a society when this becomes routine?”
Jefferson School District 251 Superintendent Chad Martin sent an email to parents Tuesday night to express support for the district’s students, several of whom had been exposed to two gun incidents at Rigby Middle School in 2021.
On May 6, 2021, two students and one staff member at the school suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot by a sixth-grade student who brought a handgun to school. Months later, police arrested a 13-year-old student who brought a gun to school in September 2021. No shots were fired in the September incident and no one was injured.
“As members of the school district community, we are deeply saddened by today’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Our community along with many others throughout the United States mourn the senseless loss of life and send our deepest condolences to those families affected by this terrible act of violence,” Martin wrote. “Please keep a close eye on your own children, and if you find that they need additional support, we ask that you contact your building principal or school counselor. We must help our children find the support they need. By working together we can help our students feel safe in our schools.”
Following the incidents at Rigby Middle School, District 251 increased safety measures at its schools. In an April 2022 update to district patrons, Martin wrote the district has hired a safety coordinator to update building safety and security plan procedures.
The district also added additional mental health counselors, safety monitors for parking lots and hallways and two additional police resource officers.
Archuleta called on Gov. Brad Little to create a task force made up of professional citizens to address school violence. Archuleta said it would be important to have mental health professionals on this task force as well as National Rifle Association lobbyists “because they need to be a part of the solution.”
“We’re so busy yelling at each other that we’re not listening. So if we have (the NRA) at the table with us, maybe we can come up with some sensible solutions,” Archuleta said.
Archuleta also called for high capacity firearm magazines and Kevlar piercing rounds to be banned.
“Our policemen and our police dogs wear vests to protect them, but then they make these bullets that go through those and kill our officers. Those need to be banned,” Archuleta said. “The only reason they have those is to be able to kill more people.
VanOrden agreed that the governor should start a task force with mental health professionals and the gun industry involved, but didn’t agree with the magazine and bullet bans Archuleta referenced.
“I don’t think that’s the answer here. I think it’s working together with both industries, with the gun industry and our mental health professionals to address both issues together. I think it’s a combination,” VanOrden said.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 provided a statement to the Idaho State Journal on Thursday meant to assure local parents that student safety remains a top priority.
“We understand how recent events can lead to alarm and unrest. We want to assure parents and patrons that safeguarding the well-being of PCSD 25 learners and staff members is our highest priority,” the district’s statement read. “As part of our safety protocol Safe Schools: All Day – Every Day, all Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 schools are in controlled access during school hours. This means that all exterior doors, including the front door are locked and visitors must be permitted entry using a video access system. The district’s safety committee meets monthly and works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement and other first responders to ensure our emergency plans and procedures are up-to-date.”
School District 25 said that in addition to ongoing safety measures, the district is working to enhance its camera monitoring system district-wide.
“In the event of breaking news, whether it is local, regional, or national, the district responds immediately to communicate with administrators to remain vigilant with heightened awareness. We appreciate that so many local families entrust their loved ones to our care throughout the school year. We all share a common priority to keep our learners and staff as safe as possible all day, every day,” the district stated.
Schei said he believes there isn’t one singular answer to what has seemingly become an epidemic in the U.S., in that firearms are the leading cause of death for kids in the country.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, the firearm death rate among children is steadily rising and was the leading cause of death for kids age 1 and older for the first time in 2020. Nearly two-thirds of the 4,368 U.S. children up to age 19 who were killed by guns in 2020 were homicide victims, per the CDC. Motor vehicle crashes, formerly the leading cause of death for kids, killed nearly 4,000 children in 2020.
“We need to take a holistic approach,” Schei said. “Rather than looking at the instrument, we need to start looking at this as a mental health situation. We need to encourage all members of our community that if they see something questionable or out of the ordinary to say something to a figure of authority.”
Schei said he is a supporter of proper background checks for individuals wishing to purchase firearms legally and reiterated the importance of following up on those background checks.
“If someone has committed a crime with a gun, we need to have the proper consequences,” Schei said. “We need to make sure that those cases are followed through in the stages of prosecution and through the courts.”
The Associated Press, Logan Ramsey of the Bingham Chronicle and Jakob Thorington of the Post Register contributed to this report.