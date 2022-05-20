Police have arrested the suspects in the robbery of a Pocatello Walgreens on Friday after a high-speed pursuit, authorities said.
The two Pocatello Walgreens robbery suspects as well as a third suspect in the getaway car were arrested around 12:25 p.m. in Fort Hall following a high-speed pursuit that started in Bingham County, authorities said.
Blackfoot police say one of the suspects is being checked on by emergency medical personnel at the scene but all three suspects are expected to be booked into the Bingham County Jail on Friday afternoon.
The robbery of the pharmacy at the Pocatello Walgreens on the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue near the Fred Meyer retail store in Pocatello occurred around 9:52 a.m., police said.
Numerous Pocatello police officers converged on the area in search of the two suspects.
The suspects were initially described as being slender young black adult males wearing hoodies and surgical masks who jumped the counter at Walgreens, stole drugs and fled the scene. Police said the suspects smelled of marijuana.
The suspects were last seen driving a dark gray Volkswagen sedan with California license plates westbound on Highway 30 in Pocatello.
Bingham County authorities reported the same suspects entered the Blackfoot Walgreens but left the pharmacy without stealing anything around 10:54 a.m. after employees became suspicious, police said.
Neither robbery incidents resulted in any injuries. No police officers were injured during the pursuit.