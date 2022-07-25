Four local residents arrested for meth

Kody Ray Dann, left, Sean Michael Clarke, second from left, Keisha Marie McCoy, third from left and Day Brianna Witt.

 Photos courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

Local police arrested four Pocatello residents on felony meth charges following three seperate incidents in the Gate City area this past week. 

A 29-year-old local man has been charged with felony drug possession after police say they located hundreds of used syringes in the trunk of his car that tested positive for meth and heroin.