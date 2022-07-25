Local police arrested four Pocatello residents on felony meth charges following three seperate incidents in the Gate City area this past week.
A 29-year-old local man has been charged with felony drug possession after police say they located hundreds of used syringes in the trunk of his car that tested positive for meth and heroin.
Kody Ray Dann, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one for meth and one for heroin, as well as one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on July 17, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Chubbuck police observed a man, later identified as Dann, operating a 2003 Ford Focus on the 5000 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 1 p.m. on July 17. When the officer ran the license plate for the vehicle, it showed the registration had been expired for more than one year.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and Dann informed police that he was aware the vehicle’s registration had expired and that he was driving without a valid driver’s license or insurance, police said.
A police K-9 officer responded to the scene and positively indicated that narcotics were located inside. Police searched the car and located a red bag with numerous unused hypodermic needles with the caps on them on the backseat floor below a baby’s carseat, police said.
In the trunk, officers located a cooler that contained bins with “hundreds of used needles in the bins,” said police, adding that they also located bongs, tooters, pipes, grinders and other drug paraphernalia.
Many of the used needles contained residue that tested positive for both meth and heroin, police said.
Dann was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on July 18, during which his bond was set at $10,000.
Dann is due back in court on Aug. 1 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the two felony drug possession charges, Dann faces up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.
Keisha Marie McCoy, 22, of Bannock County, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, following a traffic stop on Friday, according to a Pocatello police report obtained by the Journal on Monday.
Pocatello police pulled over a black Hyundai Elantra on the 600 block of East Lewis Street for expired registration around 12:15 a.m. Friday and identified McCoy as the driver, police said.
While speaking with McCoy, an officer located drug paraphernalia on the passenger’s side of the car and detained McCoy while a search was conducted, according to police.
Police located a silicone container inside the car that contained a white crystalline substance that, along with residue found on the drug paraphernalia, tested positive for meth.
McCoy was arrested and booked in the Bannock County Jail on felony drug possession charges.
She was arraigned on Friday in front of 6th District Judge Scott Axline, during which she was ordered to be released on her own recognizance and to report to pretrial release services.
McCoy is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3.
If convicted of the felony possession of meth charge, she faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Sean Michael Clarke, 33, and Day Brianna Witt, 22, both of Pocatello, were each charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. Friday, police said.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 gray Nissan Titan near the intersection of Hawthorne and Alameda roads after the registration came back saying the vehicle was supposed to be blue, police said.
Clarke was identified as the driver of the truck and Witt was sitting in the front passenger seat. Clarke was on felony parole and his supervising officer ordered that he be detained and searched, police said.
Officers located two knives and two capped, unused hypodermic needles inside of Clarke’s pants pockets, police said.
Inside the car, officers located a bag containing a white crystalline substance in the passenger door and more inside a backpack on the rear floorboard behind the driver’s seat that tested positive for meth, said police, adding that numerous items of drug paraphernalia were also seized.
Both Clarke and Witt were charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
Both appeared in front of 6th District Judge Steven Thomsen for separate arraignment hearings Monday, during which Clarke’s bond was set at $20,000 and Witt was ordered to be released from jail on her own recognizance.
Both are scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 3 for preliminary hearings.
If convicted of the felony possession of meth charges, both Clarke and Witt face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.