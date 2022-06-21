An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in March for shooting a man has been indicted by a grand jury.
According to court records, the grand jury concluded there was probable cause to charge Jake Eilander, 37, with second-degree murder for shooting and killing Ulises Rangel, 44.
The indictment means the court will not need to proceed with the preliminary hearing in a case filed against Eilander the day after the shooting. The hearing was scheduled for July 6.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean said the original case against Eilander will be dismissed now that he has been indicted for the same crime in a separate proceeding.
“Both the Grand Jury and the Preliminary Hearing act as screening mechanisms to make sure the State has probable cause to proceed with a case. In this situation, the State decided to utilize the Grand Jury option,” Bean said in an email to the Post Register. “The State that option as long as the Preliminary Hearing has not yet occurred.”
Bean refused to say why she chose to use a grand jury when a preliminary hearing was already scheduled in Eilander’s case.
In criminal cases, prosecutors typically file charges against a defendant, then establish probable cause at a preliminary hearing, in which a judge hears evidence from both the prosecution and defense and determines if there is enough evidence to warrant a jury trial.
In a grand jury proceeding, however, the defense does not have a right to speak at or attend the proceedings, and the hearings are closed to the public. A prosecutor presents evidence to the grand jury, which in Idaho consists of 16 members. The grand jury then deliberates and can indict the defendant if 12 of the 16 members of the jury believe there is cause.
Court records state the confrontation began when Eilander said something to Rangel that made Rangel angry. Bean stated in a previous hearing that Eilander was the aggressor, and that Rangel did not notice him until Eilander approached him.
Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa, however, has cited Idaho’s “stand your ground” laws in hearings. Sosa said he could not comment on the case, but did say he was unaware of the grand jury proceedings until the case was filed Tuesday.
Second-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. Eilander’s bond was set at $350,000. He has remained in custody since his arrest on March 31.