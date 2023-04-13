Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson

POCATELLO—The 28-year-old local man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and then shooting at responding police officers this past summer will spend at least the next four years in prison.

Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, of Pocatello, was recently sentenced to serve a unified 10 years in prison, of which four are mandatory, following a hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Monday.

