POCATELLO — A U.S. District Judge of Idaho on Monday ordered a Pocatello man remain incarcerated while 11 federal sex crimes against children filed against him last week are adjudicated.
During a remote hearing held via Zoom, Trenton Jared Powell, 42, appeared in front of Judge Raymond E. Patricco, Jr. from the Jefferson County Jail in Rigby.
The hearing was held to determine if Powell should be detained while his case is adjudicated based on whether or not he poses a risk to the community, victims or witnesses, or whether or not a risk exists that he will flee and fail to appear for future court hearings. The Idaho State Journal observed the Zoom hearing.
Last week, Powell was federally indicted on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor child, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor child and three counts of receiving child pornography, according to charging documents the Idaho State Journal obtained last week.
In total, Powell faces no less than 135 years and up to 300 years in a federal prison if convicted of all the charges included in the indictment.
The federal charges are in addition to numerous felony charges Powell faces in Bannock County, filed in November 2020 and last month. In December 2020, Powell was charged with five counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and two counts of statutory rape. Following a preliminary hearing in January 2021, the two rape charges were dismissed, as were two of the five lewd conduct charges.
Then last month, Powell, his wife and his son were each charged with criminal conspiracy and attempted destruction of evidence, both felonies, and Powell was charged with one felony count of child sexual abuse for causing a minor under 16 to witness a sexual act.
The felony charges of attempted destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy stem from an incident in which Powell contacted his wife and son using the inmate phone system at the Bannock County Jail, which were recorded, and requested they perform a remote wipe of his Apple iPhone and cloud storage account.
That incident served as a major crux for an argument from Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, David Robbins, for Powell to remain in jail throughout the duration of his federal case.
Before Robins began presenting information to the judge to support his argument, Powell’s Pocatello attorney Daniel Taylor said that Powell mistakenly called his wife and son from the jail to ask them to wipe his phone, transposing her number for the number of Patrick Davis, Powell’s Pocatello attorney representing him on the felony charges in Bannock County.
Presented with that statement, Robins read a Pocatello Police report that indicated Powell made several phone calls to his wife and that during one of those calls Powell spoke to his son and confirmed that a remote wipe was in fact completed.
Furthermore, Robins told the judge that in reviewing the material on Powell’s phone, a text message thread was recovered between Powell and one of Powell’s friends after he was criminally charged in Bannock County in which the friend made “a disturbing statement” threatening violence upon one of the victims in the case if she does not recant her statement to police or refuse to cooperate further with the investigation.
Additionally, Taylor argued that Powell was not trying to destroy evidence related to the criminal allegations against him when asking his wife and son to remotely wipe his phone, but was instead worried about his financial information being seen by government officials. Davis had made a similar argument during a preliminary hearing in Bannock County last month, arguing Powell had recently started his own automation and technology business and that he was concerned related proprietary information would not be protected while he was incarcerated.
Additionally, Robins said there are at least five hands-on victims associated with the federal allegations against Powell. Those victims have testified that Powell sexually abused them between 2009 and 2014 and recorded the incidents with his cell phone on numerous occasions, Robins said.
One of those victims said Powell sexually abused her approximately three to four times per week when she was between the ages of 11 and 17, said Robins, adding that if that abuse occurred at the frequency she provided that would have resulted in at least 780 acts of sexual abuse toward that victim alone.
Ultimately, Judge Patricco did not find that Powell was a legitimate flight risk, but did find that he was both a threat to the victims and witnesses in this case and to the general community at large if he were to be released from jail.
Patricco ordered Powell be remanded back into the custody of the U.S. Marshal, which utilizes a number of East Idaho correctional facilities to house inmates charged in federal court. Whether Powell remains in the Jefferson County Jail remains unknown.
U.S. District Judge of Idaho David C. Nye recused himself from handling the case last week, citing a conflict of interest, court records say. The case has been reassigned to U.S. District Judge of Idaho B. Lynn Winmill.
Powell’s trial in federal court has been set for Dec. 13, 2021.