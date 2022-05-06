POCATELLO — A local man who Pocatello police shot near the Red Lion Hotel in September 2020 after he stole a firearm from a residence and led police on a fierce manhunt has pleaded guilty after reaching an agreement with Bannock County prosecutors.
Jake Lee Sheeler, 30, of Pocatello, initially faced seven felony charges and a felony enhancement following the Sept. 25, 2020, incident, which began to unfold after Sheeler stole a gun from a residence and then threatened to shoot the homeowner with the gun he had just stolen, Pocatello police told the Idaho State Journal in 2020.
In exchange for Sheeler pleading guilty on March 28 to felony charges of aggravated assault, burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, prosecutors dismissed the felony enhancement and the other four felony charges Sheeler faced — one count of burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and two counts of grand theft.
The plea agreement Sheeler reached with prosecutors is not binding, which means the 6th District Judge handling the case, Robert C. Naftz, can impose any sentence he deems appropriate.
Sheeler faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for the aggravated assault charge as well as the felon in possession of a weapon charge and no less than one year and up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for the burglary charge. While Sheeler faces up to 20 years in prison for all charges, the likelihood that all three sentences are ordered to be served one after the other, as opposed to all at once, is low.
Sheeler was never incarcerated in relation to the Sept. 25, 2020 incident, as he was released on his own recognizance due to ongoing medical issues related to the gunshot wounds he sustained when Pocatello police shot him.
Sheeler was struck with five of 15 bullets fired by three Pocatello police officers about four hours after he broke into a home on the 1200 block of East Maple Street near Greenacres Elementary School, the Journal reported in 2020.
At the time, it was believed Sheeler stole two guns from the residence and threatened to shoot the homeowner with the guns he had just stolen, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei told the Journal in 2020. Police would later learn Sheeler only stole one firearm, a Taurus Judge .410-caliber revolver loaded with 2 1/3-inch birdshot shotgun shells. Sheeler allegedly went door to door trying to sell the gun before being shot by police.
Police said after they responded to the burglary they determined Sheeler posed a threat to the neighborhood so they closed off all of its streets to traffic and aggressively patrolled the area in search of him.
They ultimately located Sheeler in a field near the Red Lion Hotel where the confrontation ended with police shooting him.
Authorities have not yet released many details about the events leading up to the officer-involved shooting so as to not impede upon the criminal case against Sheeler. The results of the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the officers’ use of force during the incident will not be released until Sheeler’s criminal case is fully adjudicated.
Sheeler is set to appear in front of Judge Naftz for sentencing on May 31.