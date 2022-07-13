An Idaho Falls man who reportedly threatened his girlfriend with a knife failed to appear at his sentencing Wednesday.
Kristian Lopez, 25, was set to be sentenced for witness intimidation in a plea deal that would have dropped several serious charges. He did not appear at the time of sentencing, however, resulting in the forfeiture of his bond and a new warrant for his arrest.
Lopez was first arrested in April after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman. The incident was witnessed by a 15-year-old boy who was taking out the trash. He said he saw Lopez pull out a knife and the woman respond, “You’re not going to stab me.”
The victim initially denied Lopez threatened her, but later admitted he pulled the knife during an argument over Lopez burning her clothing. She said it was a pocket knife, and that Lopez never opened the blade.
One day after Lopez was arrested, he was reportedly recorded in a jail phone call with the victim. According to court records, he told the victim to “Get me out, get me home, get the charges dropped against me.”
“You need to go to court to say this, you can do that on your own free will, you can do whatever you want. I’m not telling you that you have to do or say anything, I’m just letting you know,” Lopez reportedly told the victim.
That conversation led to a new charge of witness intimidation being filed against Lopez.
Lopez pleaded guilty in May to the witness intimidation charge in exchange for other charges, including for aggravated battery, third-degree arson and two misdemeanors being dropped.
Because of his disappearance, Lopez’s bond payments were declared forfeited by District Judge Bruce Pickett. Lopez had $40,000 bond between the two cases.
The case is not the first time Lopez has had trouble with the law. In 2016 he was charged in connection to the Henry’s Creek Fire, a blaze that consumed 53,000 acres of land and caused an estimated $5 million in damages.
Lopez was ordered to pay $3,300,281.41 in restitution for the damages. He has paid $1,309.50 so far.