POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was sentenced Monday to serve a unified 10-year prison term for several theft-related crimes committed in March, court records show.

Ridge Alban Parsons, was sentenced in connection to one count of grand theft and one count of burglary, both felonies, stemming from an incident on March 6 in which he forced his way into a local man’s home, held him at gunpoint with a stolen pistol and stole his motorcycle and tools, the Idaho State Journal reported earlier this year.