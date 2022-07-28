POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was sentenced Monday to serve a unified 10-year prison term for several theft-related crimes committed in March, court records show.
Ridge Alban Parsons, was sentenced in connection to one count of grand theft and one count of burglary, both felonies, stemming from an incident on March 6 in which he forced his way into a local man’s home, held him at gunpoint with a stolen pistol and stole his motorcycle and tools, the Idaho State Journal reported earlier this year.
Parsons received the sentence after reaching a plea agreement with local prosecutors on May 6 and pleading guilty to the charges on May 16. Of the 10-year prison sentence, Parsons must serve at least four years incarcerated before being eligible for parole.
Parsons also received a five-year felony probation sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of felony possession of a stolen bank card pursuant to the plea agreement, which were filed as a result of evidence seized during the arrest and search of Parsons home on March 11.
Felony charges of robbery, grand theft by possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement. Prosecutors also dismissed an enhancement against Parsons for him using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.
The investigation into the incident began on March 6 when Pocatello police were dispatched to a Pocatello home near Idaho State University for the report of a burglary.
Upon arrival, police interviewed the victim who said Parsons showed up to his home around 3 a.m. armed with a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine and demanded he give him the key and title to his motorcycle, police said.
The victim told police Parsons took the motorcycle as well as a battery and several power tools from his garage before punching him in the face and leaving, according to police reports. Parsons also threatened the man with the pistol, police said.
The victim received a phone call from Parsons while police were on the scene investigating the incident, and the officers requested that he talk to Parsons on the speakerphone, police said.
Parsons told the victim that he was lucky it was him who handled the situation instead of somebody else or it could have been worse, adding that he worked for people who told him to take Parsons with him following the robbery, police said.
Parsons said he told his bosses that he stole all of the man’s belongings and beat him up, and that the man should ask someone to punch him in the face so that Parsons’ story would be more believable, according to police reports.
Police documented damage to the man’s garage and lifted fingerprints from an alcoholic beverage container left behind in the garage.
The Pocatello police Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at Parsons home at 2751 Sonoma Street on March 11 in connection to the home invasion and robbery on March 6, police said.
Parsons was arrested leaving the home before the search warrant was served and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.
Subsequent to the search warrant, numerous items of evidentiary value were recovered, including a stolen firearm that police said matched the description of the weapon used during the robbery.