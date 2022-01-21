POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man was sentenced to a unified 10 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to felony burglary and drug possession charges in November.
Tommy T. Tucker, of Pocatello, received the prison sentence from 6h District Judge Rick Carnaroli during a sentencing hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.
Tucker was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault, burglary and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, in January 2021 following an incident in Pocatello in which he threatened two men with a knife and stole numerous items, court records show. Tucker was also charged with two felony enhancements in February 2021 for being a persistent violator and using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.
Additionally, Tucker had been on felony probation stemming from two felony cases in 2018 and one in 2019 at the time of the January 2021 incident.
As part of a plea agreement reached in October, all felony charges against Tucker except the burglary and drug possession charges were dismissed, according to court records. Tucker officially pleaded guilty to those two charges in November.
Carnaroli revoked Tucker’s probation in the cases from 2018 and 2019 and imposed a unified five-year prison sentence, of which Tucker was ordered to serve at least three of those years incarcerated before being eligible for parole. Tucker will receive credit for time served in those cases. According to the Idaho Department of Correction, the sentences from the 2018 and 2019 cases will be satisfied in September 2023.
In relation to the felony charges filed in January 2021, Carnaroli imposed a unified 10-year prison sentence, of which Tucker was ordered to serve at least four of those years incarcerated before being eligible for parole. Moreover, Carnaroli ordered the prison sentence in the 2021 case to run consecutive to the prison sentence levied in the 2018 and 2019 cases. When sentences run consecutively, defendants have to finish serving the sentence for one offense before they start serving the sentence for any other offense.
The burglary and felony drug possession charges Tucker pleaded guilty to stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on Jan. 22.
One of the victims told police that he and his friend were fixing a door at a residence on the 1000 block of North Grant Avenue when a man, later identified as Tucker, got out of a blue Saturn and approached them while yelling.
The victim told Tucker to leave the property, and when he refused, the victim pulled out a gun that he had in his possession. He once again told Tucker to leave.
At that point, Tucker allegedly went back to the vehicle, retrieved a knife, returned to the house and threatened the victims, according to court records. The man and his friend retreated inside the residence but could not secure the door they had been repairing.
“(The victim) said that as he retreated inside, he pointed his firearm at Tucker and told him to get back or he would shoot him,” according to court records, which add that Tucker continued to approach the men with the knife in his hand and yelled at the victim to “just shoot him” if was going to.
No injuries were reported in the incident, but Tucker allegedly stabbed a window next to the door multiple times before leaving in the Saturn with an unidentified male, according to court records.
Later that day, one of the victims contacted police to report that he had seen the vehicle in the area again.
Police responded and ended up locating the vehicle, which was unoccupied at that time, on West Hayden Street. They ended up impounding it and took Tucker, who returned to the vehicle as authorities were preparing to tow it, into custody, according to court records.
Police later searched the vehicle and found several stolen items, including some that had been taken from the residence on North Grant, according to court records. They also found two knives and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in it among other items.