An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park.
Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
A witness told police he saw Jensen get into an argument with a group at the park. He said he then saw Jensen pull a gun from his car and point it at the group.
The witness said he intervened and forcefully took the gun out of Jensen’s hands. The affidavit states that when police arrived, they saw the witness placing the gun in the driver’s side seat of Jensen’s car.
Jensen was standing next to the driver’s side of his car when he was arrested, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police found a loaded handgun in the front driver’s seat. Jensen reportedly was intoxicated.
A person from the group that argued with Jensen said Jensen pulled the gun from the car, but did not point it at them. He said Jensen instead began waving the gun around. The group reportedly decided to leave the park until police arrived.
Jensen denied handling the gun or threatening anyone. He told police the gun belonged to his mother’s boyfriend, and said it was on the center console in the car during the argument.
When the officer asked how the gun got to the driver’s seat, Jensen said he did not know. The officer wrote that it was hard to understand Jensen and keep him focused during the interview because he was intoxicated.
Jensen was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with being under the influence of alcohol as a pedestrian and drinking alcoholic beverages in a park, both misdemeanors.
Jensen was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 17 in Bonneville County Court.
