POCATELLO — The 41-year-old local man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife and her boyfriend in October 2021 has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Jesse Patrick Leigh, of Pocatello, was initially charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder for allegedly firing the fatal shots that killed his estranged wife, Jennifer, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello.

