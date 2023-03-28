POCATELLO — The 41-year-old local man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife and her boyfriend in October 2021 has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
Jesse Patrick Leigh, of Pocatello, was initially charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder for allegedly firing the fatal shots that killed his estranged wife, Jennifer, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello.
The incident occurred at the Leigh family home on the 4200 block of Philbin Road on the evening of Oct. 15, 2021.
Leigh, during a Friday hearing in front of 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello, agreed to plead guilty to two second-degree murder charges after reaching a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors.
In exchange for the guilty plea, JaNiece Price, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney in Bannock County, agreed to dismiss an enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime and one felony count of unlawfully discharging a firearm at an occupied home. Prosecutors had already elected not to pursue the death penalty against Leigh, though his guilty plea ensures capital punishment is off the table.
Prosecutors will recommend Leigh spend at least the next 30 years in prison, with the possibility that he spends the rest of his life behind bars, pursuant to the agreement.
The plea agreement, which Leigh signed on Friday, is binding, which requires Naftz to either accept the agreement as authored or reject the agreement, allow Leigh to withdraw his guilty pleas and proceed to take the case to trial.
Pocatello police responded to the Leigh family home on Philbin Road on Oct. 15, 2021, and located both Jennifer and Hunt dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Jennifer was located in the master bedroom on the northeast end of the home with a single gunshot wound to the left side of her head, according to the affidavits. Hunt was located at the threshold of the front door on the north end of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, “particularly two in his chest, one in his back, one in his right arm and two in his left arm,” according to documents the Idaho State Journal obtained in 2021.
Police learned about the shooting after Leigh's neighbors heard the gunshots and called 911. Leigh left the scene and went to his mother's home in Chubbuck before police arrived.
Both Leigh’s mother and step-father told police detectives that Leigh admitted to them that he had shot Jennifer and Hunt, records show.
Officers from the Chubbuck Police Department located Leigh at his mother’s home on the 4600 block of Tahoe Place near Cotant Park in Chubbuck around 1:40 a.m., about two hours after the shooting, police told the Journal in 2021. Officers found Leigh asleep next to a Girsan Regard MC 9mm semiautomatic pistol, records show.
Police told the Journal shortly after the shooting that Leigh and Jennifer’s 7-year-old son was inside the mobile home during the incident. The Journal would later learn at Leigh’s preliminary hearing that the boy witnessed the fatal encounter.
