POCATELLO — One of two local brothers involved in an alleged East Idaho crime spree this past summer pleaded guilty to numerous charges Monday, including felony attempted murder for opening fire on pursuing officers while evading capture.
Micole Johnathan Hamilton, 24, of Pocatello, pleaded guilty on Monday to attempted first-degree murder, two counts of principal to robbery, one count of receiving a stolen vehicle and one county of injuring jail property, all felonies, during a hearing in front of 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola at the Bannock County Courthouse.
Hamilton pleaded guilty to the five felony charges as part of plea agreements he reached with Bannock County prosecutors in September and earlier this month, according to court records. In exchange for pleading guilty to the five felonies, several charges were dismissed against him, including two counts of felony grand theft, one felony count of eluding police and four felony enhancements — three for being a persistent violator and one for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.
The plea agreements Hamilton reached with prosecutors were binding for Gabiola, meaning that once they were accepted on Monday he is now required to levy against Hamilton the sentences recommended in the plea agreement. For the five felony charges Hamilton pleaded guilty to, he received a unified sentence of 33 years in prison, of which he must serve at least 19 of those years incarcerated before being eligible for parole.
Regarding the felony attempted first-degree murder charge, Hamilton testified Monday to have fired a .45-caliber, semi-automatic handgun at pursuing police officers during a high-speed chase near the Hamilton family home on Gwen Drive while they were attempting to arrest him on June 25, 2021.
The high-speed chase occurred the day after Hamilton drove a getaway car while his brother, Nathen Jay Hamilton, 26, of Pocatello, robbed two women at gunpoint at a US Bank on Yellowstone Avenue, which resulted in Hamilton facing the two principal to robbery charges. The getaway car was a stolen vehicle that had been spray-painted a different color on at least 15 separate occasions.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will not file any additional charges for any crimes relating to the incidents in which Micole was charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle — including the theft of the 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 and the attempted theft of a Ford Mustang parked next to the truck, according to the plea agreement.
Micole was charged in January with felony injury to a jail property for destroying the sprinkler system inside of his cell while incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Micole will pay restitution to cover damage to the Dodge Ram 1500’s ignition, trim and to replace a battery that was removed from the vehicle, as well as damage to the Mustang, which included a broken window and punched-out ignition, the agreement states.
The agreements also allowed the victims in all of the criminal incidents, even those that were dismissed, to make impact statements during Micole’s sentencing hearing.
Nathen reached a plea agreement with local prosecutors in September. Nathen’s plea agreement covered 17 criminal charges alleged in nine separate criminal cases, of which 13 crimes occurred in 2021 and the other four were related to probation violations in connection to charges Nathen was convicted of in 2017 and 2019.
In all, Nathen had been charged in 2021 with three counts of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, two counts of robbery, one count of grand theft, one count of possession of a financial transaction card, five enhancements for being a persistent violator and one enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, all of which were felonies. Had Nathen been convicted of all the 2021 criminal charges filed against him, he faced at least 86 years in prison and up to life in prison as well as up to $600,000 in fines.
The plea agreement involved Nathen pleading guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, two counts of robbery, one count of grand theft and one count of possession of a stolen financial card in exchange for prosecutors dismissing one count of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and all six felony enhancements.
Concurrent prison sentences, ordered to be served simultaneously, were agreed to for all of the new charges and previous cases from 2017 and 2019, the largest of which carried a unified 16-year prison term. Nathen will be eligible for parole after nine years, according to the agreement.
Nathen also agreed to pay the same restitution as his brother regarding the Dodge Ram 1500 and Ford Mustang, as well as for the Honda Accord, Ford Edge and the theft at the ATM robbery.
Micole is due back in court on April 12 for a sentencing hearing, during which Gabiola will officially levy the agreed-upon prison term against Micole and any victims in attendance can make impact statements.