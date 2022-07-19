An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday after leading police on a 90 mph chase along Highway-91 from Balckfoot to Fort Hall, authorities said.
Tyler Garcia, 27, has been charged with one count of felony eluding and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator following the incident, court records show.
The incident began to unfold around 5:29 p.m. Monday when a patrol officer attempted to stop Garcia, who was driving a gold 2005 Ford Taurus, due to a "suspected narcotics violation," according to a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department.
Garcia led law enforcement on a high speed chase south along Highway-91 before finally stopping near Sheepskin Road and Hawthorne Road in Fort Hall, the release said. A passenger exited the vehicle and surrendered to police and has not been criminally charged as a result of the incident.
Garcia claimed he was armed and suicidal and remained in the vehicle for abut 30 minutes before exiting, police said.
Garcia became unresponsive after surrendering and police suspected he had ingested a significant amount of narcotics, according to the release. He was administreted Nalaxone on site and was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello via ground ambulance to receive medical clearance. After being cleared at PMC, he was transported to the Bingham County Jail where he currently remains incarcerated.
Other agencies involved in the chase included Fort Hall Police, Bingham County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police.
Police say this incident is still considred an active investigation and that it's likely more charges will be filed against Garcia and the passenger.
If convicted of the felony eluding charge, Garcia faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. The persistent violator charge could extend any prison sentence levied against him by no less than five years and up to life in prison.