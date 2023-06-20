BLACKFOOT — A 25-year-old local man was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to attacking a woman with the intent to rape her, according to police and court records.
Karl J. England, of Blackfoot, was charged on Feb. 6, 2023, with one count of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony rape.
Blackfoot police officers responded to a residence on Feb. 5 after the victim called 911 to report England had hit her and attempted to take her pants off, the Post Register reported earlier this year.
The victim and England were watching television when England reportedly pulled down his pants and demanded the victim perform oral sex, police said.
The victim told police she asked England what he was doing. He then reportedly tried to sexually assault the victim. She said she struggled with England, kicked him and forced him to get away from her as he tried to pull her pants down, according to police.
After the struggle, England reportedly stopped and walked away.
A police report states the victim believed England was under the influence of drugs during the incident.
England admitted to police he grabbed the victim’s hair when she refused his sexual advances, but did not admit to otherwise trying to force himself on the victim, according to the report.
England was charged with battery with intent to commit a serious felony.
Following a contested preliminary hearing in February, England entered into a plea agreement with Bingham County prosecutors in April, wherein he agreed to plead guilty as charged in this case and both the prosecution and his court-appointed Blackfoot defense attorney, Manuel Travis Murdoch, were free to argue sentencing recommendations, according to a Tuesday news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
England on Tuesday appeared in front of 7th District Judge Darren B. Simpson for sentencing.
After taking arguments from the parties, Simpson sentenced England to a unified prison term of 20 years. England must serve at least six years behind bars before being eligible for parole.
Simpson also ordered this sentence to begin after an unrelated Bonneville County case in which England was convicted of felony grand theft by possession and sentenced to serve a unified 10 years in prison, of which at least two years are mandatory, court records show.
Simpson imposed a civil judgment penalty against England of $4,000 in favor of the victim and a $3,000 fine.
England will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.
