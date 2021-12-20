POCATELLO — A 52-year-old local man faces up to 30 years in prison after police say he attacked a Pocatello man with an ax handle on Friday morning.
Curtis Tyler Green, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and a felony enhancement for using a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony crime, court records show.
The incident began to unfold around 10:15 a.m. Friday when Pocatello police were dispatched to a home on the 1800 block of North Arizona Drive for the report of a physical disturbance in progress between two men, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
Police arrived on scene and found a woman and a man standing outside by a vehicle, police said. The man standing outside was bleeding from his head and the woman told police that a man, later identified as Green, had beaten him with an ax handle, police said.
While speaking with the pair outside, Green exited the residence and was detained for questioning, according to police.
Green said the incident began with the other man trying to bring packages that belonged to a neighbor inside the house, telling Green that he wanted to punch him in the face, police said.
Green said the other man never behaved in an aggressive manner to indicate that he intended to strike him, but that the other man was constantly mocking and threatening him, police said.
When the man walked up to Green and offered him a hug, Green said he struck him with the ax handle four to six times, police said.
Police also interviewed the woman who was with the injured man. The woman said she and the man were frequently called to the Arizona Drive home to de-escalate conflicts between homeowner and Green, police said.
A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance was dispatched to the scene to examine the injured man and determined he needed stitches in several locations and that he could possibly have a fractured arm from blocking the blows from the ax handle, police said. The injured man denied transport and said he would use a private vehicle to seek medical care.
Green was subsequently charged with felony aggravated battery, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Green appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the injured man, court records show.
Green is due back in court on Dec. 27 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery and felony weapons enhancement, Green faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.