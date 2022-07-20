POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was arrested on Monday in connection to a July 10 incident in which police say he attempted to strangle a local woman.
Brock Andrew Eastman, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony attempted strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery following the incident.
The incident began to unfold around 9:30 a.m. when Pocatello police were dispatched to a Pocatello home after a neighbor reported that a woman had been beaten.
Upon arrival to the home, police came into contact with the victim who said that she woke up between 8 and 8:30 a.m. that morning and observed Eastman sitting on her couch drinking an alcoholic beverage.
An argument between Eastman and the victim ensued that quickly turned physical, police said. The woman told police that Eastman first spat on her and then grabbed her and slammed her head and upper body against the counter, police said.
The woman was able to grab a pot from the stove and hit Eastman on the head with it and she attempted to throw it at him but she missed, according to police.
Eastman then yelled at the woman that he was just about to murder her before grabbing her by the throat and threw her back on the ground, police said. Officers observed red marks on both sides of the woman's neck, police said.
Eastman then mounted the woman and attempted to strangle her with both hands, which resulted in his dog biting her several times on the legs, according to police. The woman squeezed the small dog between her legs, which caused the dog to whimper, police said.
Eastman then struck her with a closed fist and said, “Don’t touch my (expletive) dog,” police said.
The woman was unable to remember how she got free but once she did she ran over to a neighbors home and asked for the neighbor to contact police.
In addition to the red marks, police noticed swelling and bruising on the woman’s head, bruising on her arms and shoulders and cuts and bite marks on her legs, according to the police report.
Eastman was located in Blackfoot on Monday and subsequently charged and arrested.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 1 in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony attempted strangulation charge, Eastman faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.